Melania Trump's Easter Egg Roll Look Is Giving Us Déjà Vu

Melania Trump may not be on the cover of Vogue anytime soon, but that just means she has ample time to focus her efforts on White House events.

On Monday, the First Lady attended the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in an outfit that was reminiscent of the one she wore to the event last year. This time, instead of the powder blue coat over an all-black outfit, she leaned into the spring season with a light blue, long-sleeved coat dress.

Image zoom BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

The suede Michael Kors dress, which retails for nearly $5,000, is in an almost identical shade of blue to the Burberry coat she wore to 2018's Easter Egg Roll.

Image zoom Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Her outfit, however, wasn't the only thing that gave people déjà vu — so did her somber facial expressions during President Donald Trump's speech.

Compare Trump's 2019 White House Easter event complete with "our military and economy are so great" speech, blue coat Melania and trippin Easter Bunny 2019 to...1/ pic.twitter.com/sumgkGLHXx — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 22, 2019

Trump's 2018 White House Easter event complete with "our military and economy are so great" speech, blue coat Melania and trippin Easter Bunny. 2/ pic.twitter.com/EKt2KMKcRH — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 22, 2019

Still, she seemed to be in high spirits when it came to reading to the White House's guests.

Thank you @FLOTUS for a fantastic #EggRoll2019. We loved working with you and your staff to create another fabulous White House event. pic.twitter.com/QAxzUCDTGT — White House History (@WhiteHouseHstry) April 22, 2019

The main event of the Egg Roll involves children rolling hard-boiled eggs across the lawn, but USA Today reports that the FLOTUS even added two of her own activities: "musical eggs," and a game of hopscotch named after her Be Best campaign.

No #FakeMelania here, folks.