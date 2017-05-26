Melania Trump Wears a $51,500 Dolce & Gabbana Coat in Italy

Melania Trump’s European wardrobe is just as luxurious as the tour she’s on. The First Lady joined her husband, President Donald Trump, on his first European trip as POTUS, and wowed in a $51,500 floral coat.

The sold-out topper, made by Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana, was covered in 3-D floral embellishments. She paired the statement piece with a champagne-colored sheath dress and matching clutch by the same brand, which retails for $1,630. FLOTUS completed her look with satin pumps—perfectly color-coordinating with her dress—black sunglasses, and a bouncy blowout.

Domenico Stinellis/AP Photo

Trump wore this attention-grabbing piece while stepping out in Catania, Italy, with the fellow spouses of G7 leaders, and soon she will tour Sicily with the world leaders' wives.

Melania was by her husband’s side earlier in the week when he met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. There, she wore a black dress, matching pumps, and a veil for the occasion, as did First Daughter Ivanka Trump.

“Per Vatican protocol, women who have an audience with the Pope are required to wear long sleeves, formal black clothing, and a veil to cover the head,” Trump’s spokesperson told CNN in a statement.