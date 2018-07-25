Melania Trump Wants You to Know She’s Free to Watch Whatever TV Channel She Pleases

Doesn't the White House have bigger fish to fry?

Apparently, the hot topic at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this week is what staffers can and cannot watch on television. On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump was not pleased after noticing Melania Trump’s television was tuned in to CNN—the network he often says delivers “Fake News”—on Air Force One.

Apparently, he “raged” at his close crew for not making sure all the TVs were switched on to Fox News, the network he loves. In an email obtained by The Times, officials made sure to confirm that moving forward, all televisions in sight will exclusively air Fox News. So is the First Lady following suit? Well, let us remind you that no one controls her.

CNN’s Kate Bennett reports that East Wing Communications Director Stephanie Grisham (Melania’s spokesperson) responded to the TV drama by suggesting that reporters focus on other topics such as those addressed via Melania’s Be Best campaign like bullying and neonatal abstinence syndrome.

NEW: I asked @StephGrisham45 whether @FLOTUS had comment on the new Trump/Cohen tape details, and if she indeed was watching @CNN aboard Air Force One, upsetting the president, as @maggieNYT & @katierogers reported last night. Here's the response I got: pic.twitter.com/SJbxbnolMp — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) July 25, 2018

“Did you know that every 15 minutes a baby is born with NAS? Maybe you’d like to talk about the 160,000 kids who skip school every day for fear of being bullied, or that 280,000 students are physically attacked in schools every month?” Grisham said.

She continued, “Seems kind of silly to worry about what channel she watches on TV (any channel she wants btw) or if she heard some recording on the news.”

Normally we'd be inclined to agree with Grisham, but considering how often Trump brings up the media, claiming that it's the nation's "biggest enemy," it's not unheard of to wonder about where the First Lady is getting her information. Hey, the President started it.

If you’ve wondered, other than CNN, Melania has reportedly said she enjoys watching Empire, How to Get Away with Murder, and other shows created by Shonda Rhimes. Considering that Rhimes (who is no fan of Donald, in case you were wondering) is a brilliant force in the entertainment industry with a just-announced nine-figure Netflix deal, we'd have to say we think Melania’s taste is probably better than her hubby's. His preference? Shark Week.