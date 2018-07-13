Is Melania Trump Taking Style Cues from Meghan Markle?

We're not the only ones invested in Meghan Markle's style.

Ahead of several major meetings, including one with the Queen on Friday, the First Lady touched down in England on Thursday morning in a form-fitting pale gray Roland Mouret dress hitting just below the knee. Melania added a slim orange belt to the piece’s waist, finishing off the look with a set of massive shades and her go-to beige Christian Louboutin pumps.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Of course comparisons are naturally being made between Melania’s frock and a similar gray Roland Mouret gown the Duchess of Sussex wore just one day prior during her and Prince Harry’s visit to Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Not only do the gowns share a hue and designer, they both adopt the bateau neckline so adored by Markle.

Getty (2)

We're just speculating here, but considering that Melania and Donald Trump’s visit to the U.K. is being heavily protested in England, it makes sense that the FLOTUS would opt to channel Markle—who’s newly beloved in the region. Plus, she’s aligning herself with an outsider who received a warm welcome from the Brits … We know how much Melania likes to make a statement when exiting an official government aircraft, so maybe, this time, her message was just a tad more subtle.