First Ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron Switch from Day to Night Looks in Paris

First Lady Melania Trump's Bastille Day visit to France is off to a sartorially-driven start.

After greeting President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte in a red Christian Dior skirt suit, FLOTUS let her hair down (both literally and figuratively) on Thursday night for dinner at Le Jules Verne, a Michelin-starred restaurant on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower. The 47-year-old opted for a custom cocktail dress by French-American designer (and her personal stylist) Hervé Pierre in the countries' shared colors: red, white, and blue. The bespoke frock featured a white top and a blue skirt cinched at the waist with a red belt. A 3D wheat-inspired embellishment that extended down from the bodice finished the first lady's night-time look.

VILLARD/WITT/SIPA

"For me, wheat represents summer. Wheat is associated with the goddess Ceres. It's about summer, prosperity, good luck," Pierre explained to WWD.

Trump's French counterpart also ditched her buttoned-up daytime ensemble in favor of a vintage-inspired, black-and-white floral dress from Louis Vuitton for the official dinner. Proving classic accessories know no borders, both ladies chose black pumps to top off their looks.

After the Trumps leave Paris on Friday afternoon, President Macron will fly to Nice to honor those affected by the ISIS terrorist attack during last year's Bastille Day.