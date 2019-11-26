Melania Trump Was Just Booed During a Speech in Baltimore

Melania Trump faced a chorus of boos during a speech at a public event in Baltimore on Tuesday.

The first lady took her "Be Best" initiative to the B'More Youth Summit, which is intended to raise awareness about the nation's opioid crisis. There she was met with heckling that, according to CNN, lasted for about one minute. The audience reportedly continued to audibly speak over her remarks while she attempted to press on. CNN reporter Kate Bennett tweeted that in her three years of covering the first lady, this is the first time Trump has been on the receiving end of boos during one of her solo events.

Check that: in my years covering her, this was the first booing of @FLOTUS by a crowd at one of her solo events. https://t.co/Ac9Qgn7TSL — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 26, 2019

The Trump administration has had a difficult relationship with Baltimore — Donald Trump has called the city a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," in his verbal attacks against the late Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represented parts of the city in his district. After his remarks, the Baltimore Sun editorial board ran an op-ed in response, writing that Trump was "returning to an old standby of attacking an African American lawmaker from a majority-black district on the most emotional and bigoted of arguments."

While Melania Trump doesn't typically get heckled at her solo events, she has faced mounting public criticism in recent months. In early November, her visit to a Boston hospital was met with protest from hospital employees who were worried the photo ops from her visit would align the hospital with the Trump administration's views on immigration. In September, parents of students at the United Nations International School in New York City spoke out against the first lady's invitation for students to join her at the New York Stock Exchange. And, of course, she, her husband, and their guests were booed at the World Series in October with "lock him up" chants.