Melania Trump's Birthday Post from the White House Quickly Became a Meme

It's Melania Trump's 49th birthday, and to honor the special occasion, the White House's social media accounts posted a photo of her sitting all on her own on a sofa while photographers gathered near her to take pictures her husband during an Oval Office meeting.

The photo, taken in early March, shows the First Lady sitting alone during Donald Trump's meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis as photographers capture President Trump and Prime Minister Babis.

Some people questioned the choice of photo, while others instantly began turning it into a meme.

This is a really lame picture. Why not wish her a happy birthday with a picture of her doing something? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 26, 2019

President Trump has yet to wish his wife a happy birthday on social media, though his presidential twitter account did re-tweet the White House's photo.

Last year, he said that he didn't get Melania a birthday present because he was too busy.

When asked on Fox & Friends what he had gotten her, he said, “Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble” before admitting, “Maybe I didn’t get her so much.”

“I tell you what, she has done — I got her a beautiful card," he added. "You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, OK! But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers.”

Meanwhile, Melania was away in New York on business during the president's birthday last year, and did not acknowledge his birthday on social media.

Maybe they're just not big birthday people?