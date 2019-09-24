People Are Calling on Melania Trump to Act After Donald Mocked a 16-Year-Old

Melania Trump's anti-bullying initiative is making the conversational rounds after her husband, President Donald Trump, mocked 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

"She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" he tweeted Monday night in response to a video of Thunberg's speech at the United Nations climate action summit earlier in the day. In the video, Thunberg is clearly upset, even on the verge of angry tears as she says her generation "will never forgive" adults if they don't take action.

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

People began decrying the president's tweet, and soon enough, #BeBest started to trend on Twitter as people called out the irony of Melania Trump pushing an anti-bullying program as her husband bullied a teenager online.

The sitting President of the United States is gleefully cyber-bullying a 16 year-old girl with aspergers because she's passionate about saving humanity from itself.



Really great job on your #BeBest campaign there, Melania. https://t.co/KQ21WWZ1mK — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) September 24, 2019

I can still remember how it felt to be Chelsea Clinton's age and hearing adult men on the radio trashing her looks. Why does the GOP admire men who bully children? What is wrong with them? #BeBest — 🆘Rev Magdalen |This Machine Dismantles Patriarchy (@revmagdalen) September 24, 2019

Hey @FLOTUS . Your husband is mocking a young girl on social media. #BeBest https://t.co/CbJhFaa1qw — Ann-Marie Poli (@annmariepoli) September 24, 2019

Really something to see the President of the United States mock a 16-year-old environmentalist while he kisses the asses of authoritarian dictators around the globe. #BeBest https://t.co/4UKVp4MrDF — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 24, 2019

The president of the United States is smugly mocking a 16 year old girl. On a personal level. Wow. Just.. wow. #BEBEST. https://t.co/bte5s2gfx4 — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) September 24, 2019

For her part, Thunberg had the best response to Trump's tweet, quietly changing her Twitter bio to "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

On Monday, the Swedish climate activist gave an impassioned speech at the UN’s Climate Action summit in N.Y.C., calling out older generations for not doing enough about the climate crisis.

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here,” she said. “I should be in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

By Tuesday afternoon, #GretaThunbergOutdidTrump was also trending on Twitter.