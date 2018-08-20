Melania Trump Brings Back the Pussy-Bow to Knock Down the “Destructive” Nature of Social Media

First Lady Melania Trump isn’t a fan of one thing: unhinged social media usage, something that likely falls a little close to home, no?

She made that clear on Monday in Rockville, Maryland, where Trump continued to speak out against cyberbullying as part of her “Be Best” campaign, the program she launched in May to address the well-being of children and also raise awareness about the danger of online bullying, plus the effects of opioid abuse.

One week after President Trump took to Twitter to call Omarosa Manigault Newman a “crying lowlife” and a “dog” amid the release of her tell-all book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, Melania addressed behavior that sounds all-too familiar. “Let’s face it: most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults, but we still need to do all we can to provide them with information and tools for successful and safe online habits,” she said, according to CNN. Which adults are you referring to, Melania?

She continued, “In today’s global society, social media is an inevitable part of our children’s daily lives. It can be used in many positive ways, but can also be destructive and harmful when used incorrectly. This is why Be Best chooses to focus on the importance of teaching our next generation how to conduct themselves safely and in a positive manner in an online setting.”

While Melania’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham maintains that she operates completely independently from Donald — and that her speeches and wardrobe choices shouldn’t be read into — it’s tough not to interpret the First Lady’s message as a direct blow to the traits her husband has become known for (read: aggressive tweeting).

In fact, her actions — and fashion — prove that often, she intentionally goes against what Donald wants. A recent New York Times profile, for instance, suggests that Melania wore that now-infamous “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket to visit migrant detention facilities as a response to critics who disliked the idea of her traveling to meet families despite Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

As The Guardian points out, Trump has often worn items that call attention to the things her husband hates. After news of the Stormy Daniels scandal broke, Melania wore a white pantsuit at the 2018 State of the Union, a look that resembled something Donald’s former political opponent Hillary Clinton would wear. And the same week that Access Hollywood released tapes of the president talking about grabbing women "by the pussy," Melania emerged in a pink pussy-bow Gucci shirt at a presidential debate in October 2016.

Which brings us to Monday’s outfit.

In addition to dismissing negative behavior on social media during her “Be Best” speech, Melania dressed conservatively but also put forth an item she doesn’t wear regularly: the pussy-bow blouse. She styled it with black slacks, pointed-toe pumps, and an over-the-shoulder black blazer, making the lavender shade of her top stand out from everything else. Could she have worn it to suggest that it’s Donald, not anyone else, not children, that should refine his “destructive” social media habits? Maybe.

Grisham (her spokesperson), however, already debunked any connection between her comments and the actions of the president. CNN’s Kate Bennett directly asked her about the irony of the situation, to which she replied, “She’s addressed this before. She is well aware of the criticism, but that will not deter her from doing what she feels is right.”

“I would hope most people in this country are proud that they have a strong and independent First Lady who only has the best interests of children at heart — I know I am,” Grisham continued. Independent? It certainly sounds like she and Donald continue to live in a house divided.