Melania Trump Criticized an Impeachment Witness for Invoking Her Son's Name
But both sides got into it on Twitter.
Things got especially heated today at President Trump's impeachment hearing. During her testimony, Pamela Karlan, a professor at Stanford Law School, mentioned the president's son, Barron, which incited fury from Republicans and even the first lady herself, Melania Trump. Critics on the other side of the aisle called out the double standard, noting that the president had things to say about Greta Thunberg, who is also a child. Things got heated on Twitter, where things generally fall into a messy firestorm of arguments, and punches were being thrown from supporters from both parties.
"Kings could do no wrong because the King’s word was law, but contrary to what President Trump says, Article II does not give him the power to do anything he wants," Karlan said during her time on the stand. "The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron."
Melania responded on via Twitter, calling the statement "pandering" and requesting that Barron be granted the privacy that other children receive.
"A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it," she wrote.
The Trump campaign was quick to issue a statement on the matter. It made its rounds online, where it, not surprisingly, drummed up support from the right and drew ire from the left.
"Only in the minds of crazed liberals is it funny to drag a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense,” Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, The Hill reports.
"Pamela Karlan thought she was being clever and going for laughs, but she instead reinforced for all Americans that Democrats have no boundaries when it comes to their hatred of everything related to President Trump," McEnany continued.
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called the remarks "classless."
On Twitter, one of the Republicans' main arguments was the Democrats' request to have Hunter Biden, who is an adult, removed from the public narrative. The left insisted that what Karlan's statement wasn't actually a dig at anyone, it was just pointing out a pun in Barron's name.
Other users pointed to the fact that the current administration hasn't exactly been great about children's welfare.
President Trump himself has yet to comment on Karlan's testimony.