Melania Trump Responds to Anna Wintour's Comments About Her Vogue Cover

Don't expect first lady Melania Trump on the cover of Vogue anytime soon. The Daily Mail reports that Anna Wintour, the fashion bible's notoriously scathing editor-in-chief, implied that while the magazine wouldn't be featuring the current first lady. During an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, it was mentioned that Wintour hasn't kept the magazine exactly nonpartisan. It didn't take long for the White House to react, however. A Trump spokesperson reminded everyone that Melania's already had been on the cover and that not being on the magazine again was no big deal.

During her tenure as first lady, Michelle Obama snagged three covers. Wintour stated that the choice was easy, noting that Obama "redefined" what the role meant. Wintour has also featured Senator Kamala Harris, making the magazine's political leanings very clear. Hilary Clinton was on the cover of Vogue back in 1998, halfway through her husband's second term. The magazine even endorsed the former presidential nominee during her run for the White House in 2016. It was the first time in the magazine's illustrious history that such an overt policial statement was made. In the magazine's declaration, it was mentioned that the Trump family, including Ivana, Marla, Melania, and Ivanka, had been featured in the past.

"Obviously these are women that we feel are icons and inspiring to women from a global perspective," Wintour told Amanpour. "I also feel even more strongly now that this is not a time to try — and I think one has to be fair, one has to look at all sides — but I don't think it's a moment not to take a stand."

Melania's team clapped back with a statement saying that she wouldn't be defined by something as minor as a magazine cover. Back in 2005, shortly after her wedding to now-President Donald Trump, Melania was featured and appeared on the cover in her heavily embellished wedding gown, which was designed by John Galliano during his time at Christian Dior.

"To be on the cover of Vogue doesn't define Mrs. Trump, she's been there, done that long before she was first lady," Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokesperson, said. "Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover."

Grisham added that Melania wouldn't be available for a second cover, even if the invitation was presented to her. Instead, she's focusing on her Be Best campaign against bullying.

"This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is. Unfortunately, Mrs. Trump is used to this kind of divisive behavior."