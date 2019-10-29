Donald and Melania Trump Put Halloween Candy on a Kid's Head, and Twitter Can't Get Over It

On Monday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated their third Halloween at the White House by passing out candy to children of military families, as well as local elementary school students. But it wasn't the choice of candy that had people talking.

In a video from the event, the Trumps can be seen attempting to pass out candy to a child in a blow-up minion costume. Rather than put the candy in the kid's bag, the president tapped the child's inflatable costume head with a full-sized Hershey bar, leaving it sitting on top (and out of reach of the child's outstretched hands). The first lady followed suit, laughing as the candy bars fell off the costume-head.

The confused minion appeared to be unaware of the candy's whereabouts until a woman came to the rescue and dropped the candy in the bag.

President @realDonaldTrump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, gave out candy to children in fancy dress at a pre-Halloween event at the White House 👻🎃🦇



For more news from the US, click here 👉 https://t.co/XZbkzeE1IM pic.twitter.com/t0DCRDUpoH — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 29, 2019

Naturally, people had comments about the incident.

Oh my fucking god. pic.twitter.com/2cbJZlsEhL — Stewart Smith, Halloween Blackface Non-Wearer (@StewartSmithTwt) October 29, 2019

Even when passing out #Halloween candy, Donald Trump is a complete dick. pic.twitter.com/lRGMLfSwsQ — RazingArizona 🏜 (@razingarizona) October 29, 2019

DID THESE ASSHOLES JUST PUT CANDY ON A CHILDS HEAD IM HOWLING HAHAHSBFJFKJGJVKB https://t.co/xRm4X9bU92 — Dylan (@dyllyp) October 29, 2019

Some also pointed out that the Trumps were giving out full-sized candy bars, which, to be honest, we're not sure makes this situation better or worse.

damn. full size bars. — Casey Neistat (@Casey) October 29, 2019

RELATED: People Are Roasting Donald Trump for Not Bringing Barron to the World Series

According to CNN, the theme of the night was "haunted forest," with silhouetted cutouts of large, black trees with creepy bare branches placed on the columns of the White House South Portico.

The event took place amid a week in which House Democrats have pushed ahead with impeachment inquiry plans.