Mel B Offers Up Tantalizing New Details About the Spice Girls Reunion

People of the world! Mel B spoke with The Late Late Show host and fellow Brit James Corden about the Spice Girls's impending 20th anniversary reunion, and shared a little insight into why Victoria Beckham and Mel C won't be participating. Dressed in a fitted, long-sleeve black dress with mesh cutouts, Scary Spice also revealed some tantalizing hints about the format of their highly anticipated reunion.

First, Mel B confirmed that she, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton are going to "perform and celebrate together" to mark the 20th birthday of the first Spice Girls album, Spice.

"I think because we're a British band we're probably going to start in London and then work our way around and see whoever else wants to see it," she added, alluding to a possible tour.

As for why only three of the band's five original members have agreed to take part, Mel B joked that it was "because the other two b— didn't want to do it!" referring to Beckham and Mel C, aka Posh Spice and Sporty Spice.

"Let me correct that. My other two fellow lovely ladies ..." she added after a hearty laugh. "You know, Victoria's busy with her fashion line. Mel C is doing her own album. So they gracefully said, 'You three go ahead and do it.' We're girl power; we support each other. So us three went, 'OK, let's just us three do it.'"

When Corden asked if they ever considered replacing Posh and Sporty, the singer got a touch defensive.

"I don't think we could ever replace Sporty or Posh but I'd like to invite some people up on stage with us. Yeah, that would be fun," she replied.

Watch Mel B's entire interview with Corden in the video above.