Megyn Kelly Has Seen Bombshell, and She Has Thoughts

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has finally seen Bombshell, the film about her experiences with disgraced late Fox News CEO and Chairman Roger Ailes.

And while the experience was "incredibly emotional," she said she personally would have made some edits. Kelly wrote on Instagram over the weekend that "while the movie Bombshell is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film."

"I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made," she continued. "Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it. Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal. My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story."

Kelly concluded her post by saying that she'll have more thoughts to share about the film soon.

The Jay Roach-directed film sees Charlize Theron playing Kelly in an unrecognizable turn. The Oscar-winning actress donned eight prosthetics for the role, and has opened up about her initial doubts about playing the former Fox anchor.

RELATED: Charlize Theron Wore 8 Prosthetics to Play Megyn Kelly in Bombshell

"From afar it looks like we have nothing in common — obviously, I'm a liberal and a lot of these women have said things that have been deeply upsetting to me," Theron told CNN. "But at the same time, as a woman, understanding what each of them went through and understanding what Megyn was facing, especially in those two weeks where she didn't step forward and she didn't support Gretchen [Carlson], that's when I emotionally tapped into her because I started to see similarities between us, dare I say that."

Stay tuned for Kelly's further thoughts.