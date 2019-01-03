Meghan Trainor Wore a Sheer Wedding Gown

Meghan Trainor's not your typical pop star, so there's no reason she'd have a typical wedding. People reports that the singer wore a sheer dress for her December 22 ceremony, giving off major ethereal princess vibes and tossing tradition by the wayside.

Trainor told People that she'd dreamed of her wedding day since she was 13 and knew exactly what she wanted to look like. That meant forgetting about typical gowns and going for something completely see-through. Of course, she had plenty of coverage. The off-the-shoulder style by designer Berta was lined with nude material, but the bodice's structure and boning showed through. The veil was just as sheer, but instead of the layers and layers of fluffy fabric that composed her skirt, it was light and airy.

"I didn’t want to look like a glam pop star — I just looked like a really beautiful woman that I’ve always wanted to look like since I was my uncomfortable 13-year-old self," Trainor said. She paired with the gown with Badgley Mischka heels and jewelry from Norman Silverman.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Marries Daryl Sabara in an Intimate Backyard Ceremony

Image zoom Joe Buissink Photography

Another way she skipped out on the usual wedding script? She walked down the aisle at the glam backyard ceremony to a song she wrote herself, "Marry Me," which was inspired by Daryl Sabara. It was an intimate affair, with her manager. Tommy Bruce, officiating the ceremony and her siblings offering up speeches afterward.

"My father started bawling as soon as he was done handing me off to Daryl," Trainor says. "That's when I almost lost it — it took all of me not to cry tears of joy because I wanted to look good for the pictures!"

Like most brides, she got a little more comfortable at the reception, though few mix glam with street style the way she did. She changed out of her stunning gown and put on a lace suit by Rita Vinieris and Aldo sneakers. And after that, she and Sabara got even more comfortable with a gift from Trainor's mom: "Just Married" hoodies.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor’s BF Learned Sign Language for Her Post-Vocal Surgery