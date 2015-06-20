Meghan Trainor Shares Her Tips on Flattering a Full Figure

She belted out the unofficial booty anthem, "All About That Bass," and now she's joining forces with FullBeauty Brands as a spokesperson for plus-size fashion. We caught up with songstress Meghan Trainor to chat about how she plays up her killer curves.

Who are your style inspirations?

Marilyn Monroe, Lana Del Rey, and Rihanna. They own their style by dressing to celebrate rather than to downplay their figures.

What's your booty-flattering secret weapon?

A pencil skirt is the quickest way to fake a bangin' bum. It creates a defined silhouette. Alice + Olivia's designs are my favorites.

Go-to swim style?

Bustier tops by Swimsuits for All (available at fullbeauty.com) are supportive and curve-hugging—and provide some nice coverage.

How do your accessories play into figure flattery?

Bold jewelry attracts attention, so I usually wear a sparkly necklace or earrings to draw the eye upward, in a vertical line. My parents are jewelers, so I learned from them, and I also love the pieces by Passiana.

