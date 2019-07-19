Meghan McCain Just Revealed She Had a Miscarriage

The View co-host Meghan McCain just opened up about having a miscarriage earlier this year.

In a piece for The New York Times, McCain said that on the day of a photoshoot alongside the rest of The View's hosts for New York Times Magazine, she heard the news from her doctor confirming she had miscarried.

McCain wrote that the news came "at the worst possible time," and though she "posed for the camera, looking stern and strong, representing my fellow conservative women across the country," inside, "I am dying. Inside, my baby is dying."

"I missed a few days of work. It wasn’t many, but given the job I have, it was enough to spark gossip about why I would be away from The View," she wrote. "This was not supposed to be public knowledge. I have had my share of public grief and public joy. I wish this grief — the grief of a little life begun and then lost — could remain private."

The photoshoot was published in May; several weeks later, rumors surfaced that McCain would be leaving The View after feeling emotionally drained, angry, and isolated on the show. ABC later refuted the rumors, confirming she would be back for the next season.

"My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone," she wrote, drawing attention to how unfortunately common child loss can be.

"That is all the more reason women need to be able to speak about this publicly, without the stigma and the lack of knowledge that pervades the issue," McCain wrote.

She added that at the time, she blamed herself for the miscarriage, pointing to the stress of a demanding job and of recently losing her father, John McCain.

"Yet it is not my fault," she wrote. "Fault and blame are not at work here."

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Meghan McCain Collaborated to Uplift a Fan Battling Brain Cancer

"I had a miscarriage. I loved my baby, and I always will," she said. "To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that. I have love for my child. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over."

McCain concluded with a note of reassurance for anyone who may have gone through a miscarriage: "You are not alone."