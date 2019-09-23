Meghan Markle's Sold-Out Printed Wrap Dress Has a Special Meaning 

The men in Meghan Markle's life may be vying for the title of Most-Fashionable Sussex with their matching hats, but the duchess isn't about to give up her spot at the top just yet.

After arriving in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday morning, Meghan and Harry hit the ground running, making the first stop on their 10-day tour in Nyanga township.

Markle wore a black-and-white wrap dress with a deep-V neckline featuring bold, contrasting patterns and a high-slit. She finished the look with her go-to espadrille wedges (a move out of the Kate Middleton Style Guide if there ever was one) by Castaner.

Meghan's dress — now sold-out — is by Mayamiko, and, according to the brand's website, was ethically made "by lovely humans" from locally sourced materials in Malawi. (The dress also has Peta's seal of approval.)

The Duchess of Sussex has made it a habit to wear clothing that pays homage to the country (or in this case, the continent) that is hosting her. During her first tour as a royal in Australia last fall, Markle wore plenty of Australian designers as well as brands that tout ethically produced and sustainably sourced products.

It's only day one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 10-day tour, so we're sure there'll be plenty more eco-conscious fashion moments to be had.