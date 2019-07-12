There's a New Development in the Meghan Markle Wimbledon Photo Ban Drama

Remember the drama over Meghan Markle's appearance at Wimbledon last week? No, not the one about her jeans — the controversy over her security's request that other attendees not photograph the Duchess of Sussex as she was at the event in a "private capacity."

In one photo from the match, a man can be seen seemingly getting close to Meghan with his phone to take a picture, but it's not what it looks like. The man, identified as Hasan Hasanov, told The Sun that he was just taking a selfie.

“I honestly couldn’t really care less about taking a picture of Meghan, Harry or any of the royals — and, if I did, I’d ask first," he said. "I was much more interested in getting a video of Roger Federer in action.”

People had suggested that Meghan might have been getting harassed by other attendees, and that's why her security stepped in — and while it may have looked to security like Hasanov was attempting to take close-up photos of Meghan, he said that he was taking a photo of himself to send to his wife because "I was in the best seat I’d ever had in 15 years of queuing up for Wimbledon and wanted to show off because she didn’t get out of bed to join me."

I’d say from these pictures, you could easily claim Meghan was being harassed by some members of the public and their camera phones at #wimbledon. And a police protection officer appears to be doing his job

When asked by security to "give them some privacy," Hasanov thought they meant the players on the court, and actually had no idea he was sitting so close to royalty until his daughter sent him a photo days later. Still, he had no hard feelings about the entire debacle (unlike other people).

"I know lots of people would like to get pictures of Meghan and I know people get cross when she gets upset because she’s a public figure," he told The Sun. “I won’t be getting cross about this because — to be honest — I had no idea what was going on until days later."

"And I’ll stay a fan of the royals," he added.