Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Look Featured a Sweet Nod to Baby Archie

Meghan Markle may not be stateside to celebrate the Fourth of July this year, but she looks to be having a grand ol' time anyway.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at Wimbledon alongside her fellow Northwestern alums Genevieve Hills and Lindsay Roth to cheer on pal Serena Williams as she took on Kaja Juvan. Ah, nothing like quality friend time.

Markle, who's still technically on maternity leave since giving birth to Archie in May, kept her ensemble understated, reaching for a trusty pair of dark wash skinny jeans, a black top styled under a white striped blazer, and a pair of black stiletto heels. If she had intended her accessories — a pair of oversize sunglasses and a white Panama hat — to help her go relatively unnoticed, well, she failed. (Staying incognito is hard when you're royalty.)

Meghan topped off her Hamptons-esque summer look with a dainty "A" necklace, presumably a nod to her and Prince Harry's 2-month old bundle o' royal joy.

She may be skipping the fireworks and red, white, and blue jello shots this year, but watching her world-famous BFF do her thing on the court alongside her college besties sounds like a (very) close second.