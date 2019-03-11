Meghan Markle's Hat Looks Like an Exact Replica of One Once Worn By Jackie O

The fashion world has been consumed by the not-so-distant past as of late, embracing the big shoulders and even bigger hair that dominated the '80s with open, puffy sleeve-clad arms. After so many seasons inspired by '90s minimalism, the change is a welcome one.

But across the pond, the royals have a different agenda — fashion-wise, at least. While Kate Middleton is out walking around like a 1940's society woman in elegant, shin-length coats that give off an air of sophistication and wealth, Meghan Markle is embracing a trend that was popular among style icons of the 1960s: the pillbox hat.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon in a white Victoria Beckham dress (yep, that's the second time she's rocked the British designer in the past three months, despite once lamenting that she wouldn't wear her dresses), a white coat and a white pillbox hat.

The white topper immediately drew comparisons to Jackie O's famous go-to style, for obvious reasons. Seriously, it looks like the same piece.

And while her hat had a retro feel, the chain link motif of her dress certainly added a modern edge.

Of course, since she began hanging around the royal family, Meghan has fully embraced the Brits' obsession with fascinators. And while she can definitely pull off any ornate creation, she's still the same L.A.-bred girl she's always been, as evidenced when she stepped out in a baseball cap in New York City last month.

Earlier today, Meghan gave a sartorial shout out to the country she called home before moving to the U.K. (no, not the States — Meghan lived in Canada while filming Suits) wearing an embellished green Erdem coat to the Canada House in London. (Erdem's namesake designer, Erdem Moralıoğlu, hails from Canada.)

All in a day's work.