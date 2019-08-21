This Is Where Meghan Markle Got Her Wedding Makeup Inspiration

Image zoom Jonanthan Brady/Getty Images

If you're a bride-to-be in 2019, starting a wedding Pinterest board is one of the first things you do after accepting the proposal. The social photo-sharing website is a great resource for inspiration for every part of your big day, including your dress, hair, decor, party favors, and of course, makeup. It turns out that even Meghan Markle relied on Pinterest before her wedding to Prince Harry

On a recent episode of Gloss Angeles, a beauty podcast hosted by beauty editors Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan, Markle's makeup artist Daniel Martin revealed that the Duchess of Sussex used Pinterest for wedding day makeup inspiration, and that she sent him a few photos from the website via text. Martin didn't elaborate on what kind of looks the Duchess sent him, but judging from her wedding day makeup, the inspo photos probably included soft, smoky eyes, bronzed skin, and neutral, glossy lips.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Set New Royal Beauty Standards With Her Wedding Day Makeup

What's more surprising is that Martin and Markle didn't do a makeup test ahead of the big day, only relying on the Pinterest images she had sent him. "I didn’t have a makeup trial with her because we couldn’t make the time. I knew what she liked and didn’t like. We exchanged a Pinterest pictures over text. But I think for anybody, Pinterest is an incredible tool to use as a reference," he told Johnson and Tan. "For bride, that’s their red carpet moment. And I feel like you can’t stray too far from who you want to be and who you are because the last thing you want to do is look at these pictures and think, “I was not comfortable looking like that.” You still have to have a sense of who you are.”

VIDEO: Celebrity Makeup Artist Daniel Martin on the Prettiest Bridal Makeup Look for Summer

In the end, Markle looked like no other bride on Pinterest. Her makeup went down in history as one of the most iconic royal wedding looks.