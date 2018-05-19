Meghan Markle Chose Her Wedding Dress Designer, and Nobody Guessed It

As Meghan Markle is walking down the aisle and says "I do" to Prince Harry, we finally know which fashion label she's wearing. After months of speculation, word has gotten out about the royal-to-be's wedding dress, and it's spectacular.

Markle's wedding dress is designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

Interestingly enough, Markle knew this designer was the one for her even before she chose the specific dress itself. Back in January, she chose the lucky designer with the help of friend and bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney.

"Meghan flew in her close friend and bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney from Toronto to London last weekend where she attended a top-secret fitting at Kensington Palace with the designer," royal reporter Omid Scobie said in January.

"They've tried on a number of different designs and are currently whittling it down to pick the best design for the day," he said. The design wasn't settled on at that time, but the vibe sure was. Scobie said that Markle wants a dress that is "simple and classy and very elegant."

Once word about this trip got out, speculation ran amok with possible designer choices. Many reports claimed Markle chose Australian house Ralph & Russo for the big day, which is an educated guess considering the line is designed by a married couple who are based in a salon overlooking the Buckingham Palace gardens. Notably, Markle wore one of their gowns in her engagement photos too.

Even so, not all rumors agreed with one another. Other royal fans placed bets on designer Roland Mouret, who is a longtime friend of Markle's.

“Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her,” Mouret said the New York Post in February. “I’ve already said too much.”

A day before the wedding, Stella McCartney's name was even thrown into the mix. British bridal designer Caroline Castigliano made the suggestion, and explained how McCartney's work—plus the fact that she and Markle are friends—is reason enough.

At least fans now know how close they were to figuring it out.