The Internet Is Banding Together to Support Meghan Markle After She Opened Up About Her Mental Health

On Friday morning, ITV shared a heart-wrenching clip from upcoming ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. In a rare candid moment, Meghan Markle, seemingly on the brink of tears, opened up about the pressure that comes with the immensity of the spotlight she’s under, and the negativity of the press.

"Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable," she began. "So that was made really challenging. And then, when you have a newborn ... especially as a woman, it’s a lot. And also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK,” she added. “But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

"Not many people have asked if I’m ok ... it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."



This show of vulnerability thawed the terse and often critical atmosphere on social media, with users praising the Duchess of Sussex using the hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan.

On the flip side, look at all that she’s achieved and made happen while going through this. She’s inspired, helped, and made so many people happy and I’m so proud of her.#WeLoveYouMeghan — A R I A (@DuchyofSuccess) October 18, 2019

“i’m here to do good. i’m not a destructive person. i think that every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path.”



over 20 years later and sadly not a lot has changed: now people see why harry is so protective over meghan #WeLoveYouMeghan pic.twitter.com/qiXBgFbVcd — meredith (@meghvnmarkle) October 18, 2019

I met Meghan when she visited Birmingham during her engagement to prince Harry & she was the sweetest, most polite woman who seemed so humbled to see us there. She said thank u countless times it was so endearing. Meg, u have Harry & Archie, u have EVERYTHING ❤ — Aly Brendan (@AlyBrendan) October 18, 2019

As a fellow human,



As a fellow woman,



As a fellow mother,



As a fellow Black woman,



As a fellow Black Northwestern grad,



watching this made me want to square all the way up! Meghan, some of us out here are so angry for you, we see you, love you and care. #WeLoveYouMeghan https://t.co/ybOhxPThqb — Caffeinated Living (@WokeLiving) October 18, 2019

Meghan Markle is not even dark-skinned and has a fair complexion but is demonized by a majority white press in the UK. Representation matters. If they revile her for having Black blood, what does that say about their feelings towards POC in general? #WeLoveYouMeghan — Stephanie. (@qsteph) October 18, 2019

For many of us, including myself, it's about more than tiaras. As a Black woman and journalist, I see the harm that is caused when distorted narratives take hold in order to dehumanize another human being. I refuse to be silent #WeLoveYouMeghan — Stephanie. (@qsteph) October 18, 2019

Accounts even began circulating Markle’s address so that fans could send their written support.

If you want to write to Meghan Markle, here is the address you can address the letter to:



HRH The Duchess of Sussex

Clarence House

London SW1A 1BA

United Kingdom



Will you show your support with a letter?#WeLoveYouMeghan https://t.co/sCf1nyFEE3 — Sergio (@siano4progress) October 18, 2019

While the intensity of the media’s focus on Markle is unlikely to waver, we hope the Duchess finds the show of support heartening. Love is stronger than hate.