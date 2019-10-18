The Internet Is Banding Together to Support Meghan Markle After She Opened Up About Her Mental Health
#WeLoveYouMeghan is trending on Twitter.
On Friday morning, ITV shared a heart-wrenching clip from upcoming ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. In a rare candid moment, Meghan Markle, seemingly on the brink of tears, opened up about the pressure that comes with the immensity of the spotlight she’s under, and the negativity of the press.
"Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable," she began. "So that was made really challenging. And then, when you have a newborn ... especially as a woman, it’s a lot. And also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK,” she added. “But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."
This show of vulnerability thawed the terse and often critical atmosphere on social media, with users praising the Duchess of Sussex using the hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan.
Accounts even began circulating Markle’s address so that fans could send their written support.
While the intensity of the media’s focus on Markle is unlikely to waver, we hope the Duchess finds the show of support heartening. Love is stronger than hate.