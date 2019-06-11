Meghan Markle Reportedly Has a Major Magazine Appearance in the Works

Meghan Markle is reportedly beefing up her resumé that already includes actress, blogger, and Duchess: magazine writer.

According to reports from The Sun and other outlets, the new mom is expected to star in a photoshoot on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage and write an article on “causes such as female empowerment and women’s education” for British Vogue’s September issue.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The Sun’s source maintained that the article would not involve Baby Archie or anything pertaining to Meghan’s home life, instead focusing “purely on women’s empowerment.” Prince Harry and Archie will also be absent from the photoshoot.

Though Markle’s royal sister-in-law Kate Middleton appeared on the magazine’s cover in June 2016 (Princess Diana was also a cover star in the '80s and '90s), Meghan will not be following suit as she “does not want to feature on the cover.”

RELATED: There's a Romantic Meaning Behind Meghan Markle’s New Ring

The Duchess of Sussex recently broke her maternity leave to attend Trooping the Colour, but is expected to remain on leave until the fall, meaning we’ll probably be particularly starved for a Markle appearance by the time the issue hits stands.

Vogue U.K. has not returned InStyle’s request for comment at this time.