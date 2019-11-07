Meghan Markle Made a 99-Year-Old Veteran's Day with One Gesture

On Thursday morning, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an appearance at the Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey, and took time to greet some well-wishers who had come out for the chance to see their favorite royals.

One fan in particular, 99-year-old D-Day veteran William Allen, was awarded a sweet interaction. Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English tweeted that Allen met the Duchess of Sussex, who hugged and kissed him, and even left a small make-up smudge on his jacket.

"I'm never washing that!" he told English.

And here is D-Day veteran William Allen - a remarkable man who celebrates his 100th birthday next month. Meghan hugged and kissed him, leaving a little make-up smudge on his jacket. ‘I’m never washing that!’ he said. pic.twitter.com/zQ8iAnX8FO — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 7, 2019

Thursday's event was the first time Meghan joined Harry at the Field of Remembrance; he has attended the services on a solo basis in the past two years.

The couple place their poppies... pic.twitter.com/A4I9Oyy1qA — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 7, 2019

The annual Field of Remembrance event is part of a series of ceremonies and tributes that lead up to Remembrance Sunday, which will take place this upcoming weekend.