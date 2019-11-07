Meghan Markle Made a 99-Year-Old Veteran's Day with One Gesture

William Allen had the best time meeting the Duchess of Sussex. 

By Kimberly Truong
Nov 07, 2019 @ 11:15 am

On Thursday morning, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an appearance at the Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey, and took time to greet some well-wishers who had come out for the chance to see their favorite royals.

One fan in particular, 99-year-old D-Day veteran William Allen, was awarded a sweet interaction. Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English tweeted that Allen met the Duchess of Sussex, who hugged and kissed him, and even left a small make-up smudge on his jacket.

"I'm never washing that!" he told English. 

Thursday's event was the first time Meghan joined Harry at the Field of Remembrance; he has attended the services on a solo basis in the past two years.

The annual Field of Remembrance event is part of a series of ceremonies and tributes that lead up to Remembrance Sunday, which will take place this upcoming weekend. 

