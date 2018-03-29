Meghan Markle Will Wear Two Wedding Dresses This Year

To say that Meghan Markle is a fan of wedding season is an understatement. The soon-to-be royal has walked down the aisle once before when she married her ex Trevor Engelson, but this year, she's going to top that with two more weddings.

As her fans know, Markle is set to wed Prince Harry and join the British royal family on May 19, but that's not the only time she'll don a dress and say "I do." In a fitting parallel, Markle's character Rachel Zane on the TV show Suits is also engaged and planning a wedding.

The show—which had its mid-season premiere this week—is following Rachel as she gets ready for her wedding to Mike (played by Patrick J. Adams). The pair's flirtatious slow-burn romance has been a hot topic on the show for years, so Markle and Adams's final season culminating in a wedding just feels right.

In an interview with Deadline last year, show creator Aaron Korsh confirmed that Rachel and Mike will indeed walk down the aisle by the time the season wraps. "I’m going to go ahead and say ‘Yes’, how’s that?" he said.

Adams himself talked about the upcoming plot with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, noting how it coincides with Markle's life off screen.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Probably Won’t Be the New Royal Baby’s Godparents

“I think Mike and Rachel are two characters that there has never been any question that they’re in love and that they’re meant for each other and that they’re willing to go to great lengths and sacrifice a ton in order to keep their relationship going,” he said.

“It just so happens that the timing of how I was feeling [about leaving Suits] and what was going on in Meghan’s life created an opportunity where there was no need to force some conflict or tear Mike and Rachel apart. It allowed us to go onto whatever happens next for Mike and Rachel together.”