Here Are 20 of Meghan Markle's Movie and TV Gigs, Because We Can't Ge Enough of Her Either

Before she became chummy with Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle was just a normal, run-of-the-mill Hollywood star, the kind that anchored a cable TV drama and ran a lifestyle website on the side. Normal stuff.

Though it was her seven-season stint as the beloved Rachel Zane on Suits that sky-rocketed her to B-list fame (she was no J.Lo, but we imagine she was regularly stopped by diehard fans of the legal drama), she had many, many, oft-overlooked gigs prior — though they weren't nearly as glamorous.

In honor of the actress-turned-duchess’s 37th birthday, we’ve compiled every Meghan Markle acting gig available on YouTube for your viewing pleasure—yes, this includes the newlywed’s stint as Deal or No Deal briefcase holder and A Lot Like Love’s so-called “Hot Girl.”

AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

UN Women Commercial

Reitmans Ad

Another Reitmans Ad

Dater's Handbook (2016)

Anti-Social (2015)

When Sparks Fly (2014)

Random Encounters (2013)

Castle (2012)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

The Candidate (2010)

Fringe (2009)

Tostitos Commercial (2009)

90210 (2008)

Deal or No Deal (2006-2007)

CSI: NY (2007)

The War at Home (2006)

A Lot Like Love (2005)

Century City (2004)

General Hospital (2002)