Here Are 20 of Meghan Markle's Movie and TV Gigs, Because We Can't Ge Enough of Her Either

Before she became chummy with Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle was just a normal, run-of-the-mill Hollywood star, the kind that anchored a cable TV drama and ran a lifestyle website on the side. Normal stuff.
Though it was her seven-season stint as the beloved Rachel Zane on Suits that sky-rocketed her to B-list fame (she was no J.Lo, but we imagine she was regularly stopped by diehard fans of the legal drama), she had many, many, oft-overlooked gigs prior — though they weren't nearly as glamorous.
In honor of the actress-turned-duchess’s 37th birthday, we’ve compiled every Meghan Markle acting gig available on YouTube for your viewing pleasure—yes, this includes the newlywed’s stint as Deal or No Deal briefcase holder and A Lot Like Love’s so-called “Hot Girl.”