Rumor Alert: Meghan Markle Wanted to Wear a Tuxedo, but Prince Harry Said No 

It seems like there isn't a day that goes by without "breaking" Meghan Markle news. But today's headline-maker needs to be taken with a grain of salt—or maybe even a whole shaker's worth.

A widely-circulated rumor about Markle's wardrobe choices is making waves, and it's implications are a bit scandalous. Over the weekend The Daily Mail reported that the Duchess of Sussex really wants to wear a tuxedo during her first royal tour in Australia later this year ... but that Prince Harry said absolutely not.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Seems a little surprising, right? A DM source explained that Markle had her sights set on a Stella McCartney tux specifically, but Harry shot it down because it wasn't "traditional" enough.

"Meghan is being told she needs to stop dressing like a Hollywood star and start dressing like a Royal," the source said. "Meghan wanted to wear a tuxedo-style suit but Harry said it wasn’t traditional enough."

But as juicy as that gossip seems, there are a few reasons why it might not be true at all.

First of all, royal women wearing tuxedos is hardly unconventional in this, the year of our lord, 2018. Decades ago, Harry's mom Princess Di comfortably wore tuxedos to royal events while married to Prince Charles, and she didn't seem to be bothered by any fuss her fashion choices spurred.

David Levenson/Getty Images

Additionally, Markle has been wearing a close cousin of the tuxedo for weeks now, thanks to her closet of suits. The former Suits actress clearly took the show's name to heart, and being a royal hasn't changed that. Why draw the line at a tuxedo when suits are A-OK?

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

And why, then, would Prince Harry put the kibosh on a Markle tux moment? Perhaps the anonymous source got it wrong and Harry didn't at all. It's all a little uncertain, but let's take a deep breath and collectively cross our fingers for a Markle tuxedo moment anyway.