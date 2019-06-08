Meghan Markle Made Her First Appearance Since Debuting Baby Archie

Meghan Markle just made her first public appearance since baby Archie's official debut last month.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the annual Trooping the Colour event on Saturday to celebrate the Queen's 93rd birthday. Though she wasn't officially confirmed to attend, rumors had been swirling that she might make an appearance, especially since Kate Middleton also attended last year's event after having given birth a few months prior to Prince Louis.

Arriving in a horse-drawn carriage alongside husband Prince Harry, sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and Duchess Camilla, Meghan wore a navy short-sleeve coat by her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller and a matching Noel Stewart fascinator.

After her controversial, shoulder-baring Carolina Herrera dress that broke royal tradition at last year's Trooping the Colour, Meg's new ensemble is a much safer choice.

While Meghan is technically still on maternity leave, with her next scheduled appearance not until October at the One Young World charity summit, she is likely to take a break for special occasions, according to a royal source at Town & Country. Meghan's leave is “likely to be longer” than three months, says the insider, but, "she may make some official appearances during this time."

At least we have that to look forward to.