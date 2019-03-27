Meghan Markle Was the Topic of Conversation at Her Ex-Husband's Bachelor Party

Before Meghan Markle was a real-life princess, married to Prince Harry, and living in a legit castle, she was wed to film producer Trevor Engelson while pursuing an acting career — which is basically the fairytale formula for romance in Hollywood, if you ask us.

Both parties have moved on since they split after two years of marriage in 2013: Meghan is now with Harry and Trevor is engaged to American heiress Tracey Kurland. However, it appears as if Meghan rather than Engelson's bride-to-be was the topic of conversation during his bachelor party in Miami earlier this month.

During his last hurrah as a single man, Trevor's friends toasted him, with speeches that made not-so-subtle references to his ex-wife. "This right here... this right here is to royalty, you know what I'm saying?" one of Engelson's buddies said in a video of the group obtained by The Daily Mail. "Royalty won, royalty lost... But regardless baby, we got to keep going!"

Engelson's friend continues his boozy speech, saying: "If it wasn't for Trev, I wouldn't believe that I could marry a future princess, so now, I gotta… what princess is available now?"

Trevor is also still caught up with the fact that he was married to future royalty, as he's been rumored to be working on a "divorce comedy" series for FOX about the royal family. While the show is cited to be fictional, it seems like it's at least inspired by Meghan's new life.

Meanwhile, we're assuming Meghan — ready to give birth to her first child any day now — would like to leave the past in the past.