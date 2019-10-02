Meghan Markle Just Recycled Her Blush Trench Dress for a Very Touching Reason

Meghan Markle's royal tour wardrobe has been filled with outfit repeats, however, her latest fashion recycle was for a very special reason.

After spending the morning visiting young entrepreneurs in Johannesburg in a white shirtdress, the duchess pulled a quick clothes change ahead of her and Prince Harry's meeting with Nelson Mandela's widow, Graça Machel.

For the occasion, Meghan wore a blush, double-breasted trench dress by Canadian fashion brand House of Nonie, which she previously wore to another event celebrating the South African president on what would have been his 100th birthday at London's Southbank Center last year.

Her stylings were identical — beige heels, a coordinating clutch, and diamond stud earrings — to how she wore the garment the first time around. She even kept her hair in a similar low-slung, loose bun.

During the July 2018 outing, Meghan and Harry had the opportunity to meet Mandela's granddaughter, Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, making today's outfit choice all the more impactful.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also meet Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela @southbankcentre before viewing the @Mandela100UK exhibition. pic.twitter.com/8elD7eF6Bh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

While this is Meghan's first interaction with Graça, Harry previously met her during his 2015 visit to South Africa, and the two appeared to become fast friends based on photos.

Talk about dressing to impress, Meghan!