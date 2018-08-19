Meghan Markle Reportedly Just Flew to Toronto Without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle may have just embarked on her first solo trip since becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

According to The Mirror, the royal just flew from the U.K. to Toronto, where she lived before marrying Prince Harry and filmed her hit show Suits. Reportedly, the newly-minted duchess boarded a commercial Air Canada flight sans her husband. It’s alleged that Kensington Palace gave the airline instructions in the form of a letter citing that “no one take Meghan’s picture or approaches her on the flight.”

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The impromptu trip to Toronto comes right before her first royal tour with Harry to Australia, where the newlyweds will stay in a waterfront mansion in Sydney during the Invictus Games, as well as the continent’s neighboring countries, including New Zealand and Fiji.

Meghan is reportedly in Toronto. https://t.co/MFVEav6bzu — Mad About Meghan (@MadAboutMeghan) August 19, 2018

There’s no official word on why Meghan made the overseas journey to Canada, but it’s likely that she is visiting close friends, such as Jessica Mulroney — one of Toronto’s top socialites. Prior to marrying into the royal family, Meghan and Jessica were inseparable, posting pictures at baseball games, vacationing in Capri, and enjoying dialed-down evenings at home.

Mulroney and her husband, Ben, attended the royal wedding back in May, and their two sons, Brian and John, were page boys, holding Meghan's veil as she walked into the chapel. And, the couple's four-year-old daughter, Ivy, was a bridesmaid.

Proud friend. Proud mom. A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on May 19, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Even royals need some good old-fashioned girl time, and it seems like Meghan is willing to fly across the Atlantic to make sure it happens. Now, that’s a true BFF.