Meghan Markle Shared a Throwback Photo with a Glee Star and an American Idol Alum

Meghan Markle is honoring Veteran's Day (and Remembrance Day in the U.K.) with a special throwback photo from her pre-duchess days.

On Monday, the Sussex Royal Instagram account shared a photo from 2014 of the now-Duchess of Sussex with Glee actress Dianna Agron and American Idol alum Kellie Pickler during a USO tour of Spain, Italy, Turkey, Afghanistan and the U.K.

"I have always had such a profound respect for our nation’s troops and military families," she said during her visit at the time. "I cannot thank them enough for everything they do for us."

Prince Harry is also a USO supporter, having visited the USO Warrior and Family Center in 2015 alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden.

Earlier in the week, she and Prince Harry surprised military families with a visit at a community center in Windsor, and on Sunday, the couple attended a Remembrance ceremony along with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and Kate Middleton to honor people who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Following the week of public engagements, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly take a break from royal duties after a busy year.