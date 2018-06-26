Meghan Markle’s Dad: If the Queen Is Willing to Meet Trump, “She Has No Excuse Not to Meet Me”

Ladies and gentlemen, Thomas Markle is back!

Now, the Duchess of Sussex may not show it on the surface with her cool-as-ever demeanor, but a lot of drama has gone down with her dad Thomas. And after his will he/won't he flip-flopping when it came to walking his daughter down the aisle at the royal wedding (as you probably know, he ultimately didn't), the elder Markle was back to making headlines Tuesday, just one week after speaking candidly to Good Morning Britain.

This time, Thomas spoke with TMZ about his intentions to meet his daughter's new grandma-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, and as usual, he wasn't subtle.

Max Mumby/Indigo

“If the queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me," he said. "I’m nowhere near as bad.”

ICYMI, Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to meet Donald Trump during the president's U.K. visit in approximately two and a half weeks. It sounds like Thomas is a little peeved about it, but what's more shocking is that he let it slip that he still has not met Prince Harry in person yet.

As we've reported before, Harry and Meghan have allegedly been playing around with the idea of traveling to Mexico to meet her dad, but apparently that hasn't come to fruition.

Clearly Thomas has no qualms about letting the world know about every detail of these developments. (In the aforementioned Good Morning Britain interview last week, he again invoked Trump while talking about Meghan and Harry.)

Maybe if he gave fewer interviews, that royal trip to Mexico would happen sooner, rather than later.