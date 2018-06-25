Meghan Markle Is Up Against Blake Lively for a Style Icon Award

Meghan Markle: Style Icon.

Alright, that might not be the very first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Duchess of Sussex (though she does a great job considering all the royal rules she has to follow), but as far as royal fans are concerned, she's got a flare for fashion that's worth celebrating. Or at least, it's worth a trophy.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Markle has been nominated for a Choice Style Icon award at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that she actually makes an appearance at the show on August 12, whether she wins or loses.

To take home that the coveted surfboard (yes, surfboard), she'll have to beat some pretty stiff competition. Other nominees include Blake Lively, Chadwick Boseman, Harry Styles, Migos, and Zendaya, so if you wanted a clash of the royals vs. Hollywood, you've got it.

If Markle stans want her to trump them all, they can vote (up to 10 times a day, for the disturbingly dedicated), on Twitter and TeenChoice.com.

It's probably safe to say that Markle won't actually don her best and brightest for the ceremony (royal duty calls...), but the former actress might still be adding to her trophy case soon.

There has been buzz that she might be considered for an Emmy nomination for her work on Suits, though chances of her actually netting the nom are a little slim since Suits hasn't exactly won waves of trophies in the past.

You never know though, maybe that Markle sparkle will come through in full force.