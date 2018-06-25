Meghan Markle Is Taking Over a Major Duty from Queen Elizabeth

The Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth tale of best-friendship is the gift that keeps on giving.

While Markle has only been an official member of the royal family for little over a month, it would appear matriarch Queen Elizabeth is already a major fan of the Duchess of Sussex—and with A-plus taste in fascinators and a shared love of small dogs, who can blame her?

Less than a month after Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot, she and her grandmother-in-law took their first solo trip, hopping the train to Cheshire for a day of royal engagements. For some perspective, Kate Middleton didn’t travel with the Queen sans William and co. for nearly a year after their wedding.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Anyway, the plot thickens … In addition to the apparent personal affection Queen E has for Markle, she also finds her to be a responsible helping hand in matters of royal duty.

According to The Express, Meghan and Harry will “welcome those in the Queen's Young Leaders program to Buckingham Palace this summer, continuing the role started by the Queen during her lifetime of service to the Commonwealth nations.”

Markle will take over for the 92-year-old monarch, serving alongside her husband, who was named patron of the organization this year.

The program, which began in 2013, recognizes young people invested in their community and rewards them with prestigious grants and awards in hopes to further their exemplary work.

Yaaas, Queen (and Duchess)!