Meghan Markle Just Made a Surprise Stop on Her Africa Tour

As Prince Harry continues the Sussexes' Africa tour in Malawi, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account posted new images of the duchess on Monday visiting the Victoria Yards art center, which brings local artists together to support and learn from each other. Sticking to her unofficial tour uniform of midi dresses, Meghan wore a navy Aritizia shirt dress ($148, aritzia.com) which she styled with persimmon suede Everlane flats ($155, everlane.com).

According to the caption of the post, Meghan spent time meeting with the children and founders of the program for kids’ development Timbuktu in The Valley. She also met local denim designer Tshepo, who, according to local network Channel 24, gave her a pair of his jeans.

According to Channel 24, the artists weren't told they'd be meeting with the Duchess of Sussex specifically, though some knew she was in town for her tour.

"We were told in the morning to expect a very important guest later in the day, and that the complex would be shut down from [2:00 p.m.]," artist James Delaney told the outlet.

Delaney said that the duchess was "polite, friendly and informal."

"We had a friendly chat. I introduced myself as James, and she said. 'Hi, I'm Meghan,'" he said.

Meghan and Prince Harry are on day seven of the 10-day tour, and Prince Harry spent Monday taking over National Geographic's Instagram account to raise awareness of the important role trees play in the ecosystem.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Called for "Action" to Tackle Gender Inequality

Later this week, Harry will return to South Africa, where he will reunite with Meghan — and baby Archie, of course.