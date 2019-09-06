Meghan Markle Is Making a Surprise Trip to New York to Support Serena Williams

Get your welcome signs ready, because Meghan Markle is coming home.

On Friday morning, People reported that the Duchess of Sussex had boarded a commercial (yep, commercial) flight to New York City to watch international tennis superstar and BFF Serena Williams compete at the U.S. Open. The trip marks the second occasion that Meghan has skipped across the pond to good 'ol NYC this year, with her first time being for a baby shower in February.

Before us New Yorkers get too excited waiting for a glimpse of her reportedly red-headed royal child, the outlet reports that both Archie and Prince Harry have stayed behind this time. (We'll have to save our Archie and Olympia Ohanian future besties fantasies for another trip.)

According to reports, the duchess is only dropping in for a cool 48 hours, and she will be back in London before the weekend's over. On Saturday, she will cheer for Williams as she takes on her opponent Bianca Andreescu in the U.S. Open final.

"Meghan + tennis" and "Meghan + airplane" have been two recipes for immediate criticism this summer: First, the duchess was roundly criticized for wearing jeans to Wimbledon in July, and during the same appearance she faced backlash for appearing to request a fan not take photos of her.

And then, of course, the private jet "scandal." In August, both Meghan and Harry were called environmentalist hypocrites for taking a private jet to the south of France while celebrating the duchess's 38th birthday. Even though the couple was flown by Elton John, who later clarified that he made the proper contributions to the organization Carbon Footprint in order to make the flight carbon neutral, Harry later issued a statement on the matter: "We can all do better and while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact. The question is what we do to balance it out.”