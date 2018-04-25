The First Photos of Meghan Markle in a New Wedding Dress Are Here

There's only a month to go before Meghan Markle walks down the aisle to marry Prince Harry on May 19, but she's got yet another wedding that's happening first. In an eyebrow-raising parallel, Markle's character Rachel Zane on the show Suits is also set to marry, and Entertainment Weekly debuted photos of her wedding dress.

The TV show ceremony won't kick off until the finale, but Markle's character has already been planning to say "I do" for a few episodes now. And it looks like she'll be doing it in a beautiful dress.

In the images, Markle wears a strapless white gown with lace and black belt detailing on it. We have yet to see Markle's face or the front of the dress, but it's already obvious that it's a stunner.

Suits creator Andrew Korsh told EW that giving them a fairy-tale ending was important to him, particularly since Markle and her co-star Patrick J. Adams will be departing the series after this season.

"I was pretty happy with that because I know we do a lot of bittersweet things on the show, and it just felt good to give them a really good send-off," he said.

"I was totally moved and I felt like the whole sequence does a really good job. I'm moved to tears [watching it], and then later I have a lot of joy but I also have sadness that these people are leaving."