The Trailer for Meghan Markle’s Final Acting Job Before Marrying Prince Harry Is Here

Courtesy
Olivia Bahou
Mar 06, 2018 @ 11:45 am

Meghan Markle will become a member of the British royal family when she walks down the aisle to marry Prince Harry on May 19. But before she becomes a duchess, her final acting gig will air on TV, which means we have a few more chances to watch Markle kiss another man before she becomes Princess Harry of Wales.

The second half of Markle’s seventh and final season of Suits premieres March 28, and the trailer for USA’s hit show just dropped. Fittingly, it’s titled “Time to Say Goodbye,” as fans prepare to see off their beloved Rachel Zane. And it looks as though these final six episodes will be all about the character's relationship with her soon-to-be husband Mike Ross.

VIDEO: 4 Ways to Get Meghan Markle's Look Without Breaking the Bank

The trailer is basically a tribute to their love story, showing flashbacks to their first meeting to the day they agreed to move in together. The clip also shows the moment when Mike proposed to Rachel, making us wonder if that’s what Markle’s face looked like when Harry popped the question too. Below, we break down the trailer to assist in your analysis of what's to come.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Rachel swoons over her boyfriend’s romantic words.

“I wanted to marry you from the second I met you,” Mike tells her.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Rachel and Mike share a passionate kiss.

This flashback is seriously steamy.

3 of 7 Courtesy

She agrees to move in with her man.

“You want to move in together?” he asks. “I mean, if the offer still stands,” she responds jokingly.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Rachel gets proposed to!

Is this the face Meghan made when Harry got down on one knee?

5 of 7 Courtesy

Rachel looks fierce as hell.

The paralegal looks particularly gorg with the wind in her hair.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Rachel looks delighted about her future with Mike.

“It’ll be the adventure of a lifetime,” she tells him.

7 of 7 Courtesy

One more kiss for good measure

This one looks like a throwback—just check out those blonde highlights.

