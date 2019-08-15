Suits Made a Cheeky Reference to Meghan Markle's Real Life

There's been talk of how Suits's final season might include former star and now Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and now, we've seen how the show chose to make a clever reference to her.

Last year, her character Rachel moved with husband Mike (Patrick J. Adams) to Seattle to start their own law clinic, effectively writing the both of them out of the series. Mike returns in the final season, and at one point is asked how Rachel is doing.

His response?

"If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me."

Yeah, that adds up.

Earlier this year, showrunner Aaron Korsch teased her possible appearance in the show (despite Meghan being too busy to come back for the reunion), telling Deadline, "When [Mike] comes back, I do believe there is a little update on Rachel.”

Adams also spoke out about including a reference to her character, telling ET, "There's phone calls with Rachel saying, 'Goodbye, I love you,' and, you know, I think there's some obvious acknowledgment that she's still there and a part of the show."