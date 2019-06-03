Meghan Markle's On-Screen Husband Is Returning to Suits After They Were Both Written Off the Show

Meghan Markle's Suits days may seem like they're far behind her, but the show's creator says we shouldn't rule out the possibility of seeing Rachel Zane again.

Deadline reported that Patrick J. Adams, who played Meghan's husband on the show, is set to reprise his role for an episode of Suits's final season, after exiting the show along with Meghan last year.

Showrunner Aaron Korsh told Deadline that the final season could also see a nod to Rachel Zane.

“Since they both left, If you take a look throughput season 8 and 9, people refer to both Mike and Rachel, even before he comes back," he said. "When he comes back, I do believe there is a little update on Rachel.”

Image zoom USA Network/Getty Images

As far as what that update entails, Korsh said that the writers currently have no plans for Mike and Rachel to have had a baby (unlike, you know, Meghan in real life — and Adams, for that matter), but "you never know."

"You never know" seems to be the key phrase here. When asked if Meghan herself might make an appearance in the last season, Korsh said, "You never know. There is always a chance she is going to pick up the phone and call me and say can I come back, and if she did she would be welcome back her with arms wide open. But no, l don’t see that happening.”

Never say never, though?