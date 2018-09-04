Who Wore a Suit Better, Meghan or Harry?

Which came first the chicken or the egg? Why did Sally sell seashells on the seashore when you can just pick them up for free? Is that one dress from 2015 black and blue or white and gold?

Undoubtedly questions of our time, but in our royals-obsessed raves, we'd like to add another to the mix: Who wears a suit better, Meghan Markle or Prince Harry? They're both prone to flirting with the structure and comfort that a suit offers, but we're hard-pressed to pick a winner, especially after they both brought their tailored A-game to a Tuesday event.

After pretty much an entire summer without the royal family popping up at charity events, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally getting back into the royal visit groove. A week after making an appearance at a Hamilton show — with Markle wearing the most daring look she's worn as a royal so far — the two were at it again, this time for the WellChild Awards.

The Tuesday night event was all in honor of WellChild, a charity for very sick kids and their families. In order to properly raise money and celebrate the organization's work, Harry and Meghan dressed up in, you guessed it, suits. Markle wore a black Altuzarra suit, while Harry opted for a navy one of his own.

It all brings us back to the question of the hour: who wore it better?

At first, we weren't going to make ourselves pick between them (it's essentially the definition of "spoilt for choice"), but in this case, we'll weigh the pros and cons.

Pros of Prince Harry's suit: It's sleek. It's form-fitting. It looks well-made. It's paired with a delightful long blue tie. Oh, and it's on Prince Harry (bonus points for that, always).

Cons of Prince Harry's suit: It doesn't really match Meghan's outfit, not even the tie. You get points off for that, Harry.

And now, to Meghan.

Pros of Meghan Markle's suit: It's powerful. It hits the mark between polished and professional. It finally marks the end of her blush pink wardrobe streak. It could go from the boardroom to the ballroom. It's currently being worn by Meghan Markle.

Cons of Meghan Markle's suit: Well ... there aren't major cons, really, unless you could the whole "not matching with Harry" thing.

It looks like a tie, but we're going to have to give it to Markle simply because of her pedigree as a Suits alumna. Being on a show called Suits and then pulling them off for royal events makes her hard to top. Her suit also came on the heels of a tuxedo minidress, which caused quite a stir because of how many royal rules it broke in one swoop.

It's good to see her getting out of her fashion comfort zone every now and then.