How Meghan Markle Is Coping with the "Intensity" of the Spotlight

After giving birth to baby Archie, Meghan Markle has slowly been making her way back into the public eye — but so have the critics, who rip apart everything she does, from wearing jeans to the way she holds her child. And according to a source close to the royal household, she's understandably had a difficult time adjusting to the immense negativity.

“Meghan has struggled with the intensity of the spotlight,” the source told People. “Although she is a former actress, this is on a different level.”

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Earlier this week, royal expert Victoria Arbiter — who is also the daughter of Queen Elizabeth's former press spokesperson, Dickie Arbiter — told Today that the Duchess of Sussex could reach her "breaking point" amid the criticism. Arbiter added that as a member of the royal family, she's being advised not to address the backlash, which is a marked change from what she was used to as an actress.

"It’s very difficult when you come from previously celebrity background where a publicist can stand up for you or come out and say, ‘no, that report is categorically untrue," explains Arbiter. "But categorically, members of the family follow the Queen Mother’s mantra ‘never complain, never explain.’ You sort of have to sit back while the world’s media, social media, everyone has become judge and jury."

During her appearance at the Lion King premiere last weekend, however, Meghan seemed to subtly reference the media attention during a conversation with Pharrell Williams. After he praised her relationship with Prince Harry, she told the singer: "Thank you, they don't make it easy."

Pharrell praises the 'beautiful union' of Prince Harry and Meghan's marriage at Lion King premiere, writes @chrisshipitvhttps://t.co/KE479ITYfv pic.twitter.com/uWDBIn3Y49 — ITV News (@itvnews) July 16, 2019

RELATED: Meghan Markle Could Reach Her "Breaking Point" Amid Media Criticism, According to an Expert

According to Oprah, who is friends with Harry and Meghan, the duchess avoids reading anything about herself written in the press, but at this point, the overwhelming level of negativity can be difficult to ignore.