Meghan Markle Roots for the Yankees in a Stella McCartney LBD at London's First-Ever MLB Game

Meghan Markle just broke her maternity leave to watch the New York Yankees face off against the Boston Red Sox during London's first-ever MLB game with Prince Harry. And, it's clear who the couple are rooting for to win the two-game series, as they showed off their sportsmanship in all-black ensembles in honor of the Bronx-based team.

For her part, Meghan wore a Stella McCartney LBD with a waist-cinching belt and a pair of black, pointed-toe flats by Aquazzura. She accessorized with her new engagement ring and a dainty bracelet on the opposite wrist.

Meghan left her hair down and in loose waves past her shoulders, while her makeup was kept to a minimal with a subtle smoky eye and a swipe of lip gloss.

Meanwhile, Harry matched his wife in a black Invictus Games polo and dark trousers, which were secured with a matching belt.

While the couple didn't bring Baby Archie to the outing, they were gifted adorable outfits for him from each team, and the mini Yankees jersey even has his name emblazoned on the back.

Their Royal Highnesses meet the @RedSox and the @Yankees and receive gifts for baby Archie! #LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/aTbm5gSgWm — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) June 29, 2019

Perhaps for the Sussexes' upcoming U.S. tour, the little royal will have the opportunity to attend his first baseball game. His bloodline is half American, after all.