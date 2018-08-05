Meghan Markle Suffers a Slight Wardrobe Malfunction, and the Internet Sounds Off 

On her 37th birthday, Meghan Markle graciously put her own festivities on hold to celebrate Prince Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee and his now-wife, Daisy Jenks, at their wedding on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex showed up to the ceremony in an elegant yet affordable dress from Club Monaco, pairing her royal ensemble with a pair of Aquazzura pumps, a fascinator by her preferred milliner, Philip Treacy, and a Kayu clutch with a gold clasp.

As always, Meghan appeared poised with not one hair out of place. However, while waving to onlookers outside the church, Meghan accidentally flashed a hint of black lace undergarments. She recovered quickly and readjusted the top button of the dress's bodice, but social media was quick to criticize the slight wardrobe malfunction.

"Meghan stepped out in dark-colour like someone attending a funeral, and did she deliberately flaunt her bra for the camera?" a Twitter user wrote. "The bride,27, and groom, 30, look young and cute, but Meghan stole the show with her deliberate wardrobe malfunction."

Meghan stepped out in dark-colour like someone attending a funeral, and did she deliberately flaunt her bra for the camera?. The bride,27, and groom, 30, look young and cute, but Meghan stole the show with her deliberate wardrobe malfunction.- https://t.co/4y2yDG3csw — Joy Musa (@Joywesey) August 4, 2018

However, others argued that the peekaboo of lace was from an undershirt: "She is wearing a camisole there is no wardrobe malfunction. Can you not for once, just stop with the critising, every time Meghan steps out you find something to complain about?"

She is wearing a camisole there is no wardrobe malfunction. Can you not for once, just stop with the critising, every time Meghan steps out you find something to complain about. Better still.... pic.twitter.com/odZQZ6n5lx — Victoria Wedderman (@VWedderman) August 4, 2018

Do you guys even know what a Bra looks like? Because clearly you all don't. Sounds like someone's never seen one in real life... pic.twitter.com/uGXZWUuBEL — Harry and Meg (@harry_and_meg) August 4, 2018

Really stop it! Besides it looks like a camisole, look her arm holes. My gosh she looks beautiful. BTW happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex. — tulipp (@tulipp) August 4, 2018

Only one person can settle this debate: Queen Elizabeth, we'll be waiting for your verdict.