Meghan Markle's Sleeveless Trench Dress Looks Super Familiar

While flying solo during a recent Johannesburg outing, where she attended a roundtable discussion with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Meghan Markle chose a go-to silhouette that had us reminiscing: The sleeveless trench dress.

Image zoom Pool/Shutterstock

The Duchess was the picture of polished, clad in a classic khaki Banana Republic double-breasted dress ($139, bananarepublic.com) and slick Stuart Weitzman suede pumps ($398, stuartweitzman.com). It's an updated take on a similar sleeveless trench dress by Wales Bonner that Meghan wore alongside Prince Harry as the family made their first public debut with Archie.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Markle, a patron of the Commonwealth, met with students and other academics at the University of Johannesburg to discuss the issues impeding young women when it comes to access to higher education.

While attending the roundtable discussion, Meghan announced four new scholarships created in a bid to help students get access to the education they need in different commonwealth countries in addition to new gender grants.

"Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin," said Meghan as part of an inspirational speech during the roundtable, according to People. "So you begin with one student, or one school, you simply begin. And that’s when we see change."

“Take the first step," she continued. "You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step." University student Tuni Mampame spoke highly of Markle following the discussion, calling the duchess "inspiring."

Education has been a hot-button topic for the Duchess of Sussex, and this talk hearkened back to her royal tour speech roots during her talk at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji.

“Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital," she urged during her talk.

On Monday, Markle shared a message on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account pushing for "action" instead of just hope in a bid to combat some of the more complex issues facing women across the world.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Just Made a Surprise Stop on Her Africa Tour

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is still spending time elsewhere in Malawi, though he is expected to meet up with both Meghan and baby Archie in Johannesburg as the family brings their royal tour to a close. The pair have been separated for the past few days as they’ve operated on different schedules, but it’s just about time for them to link up again, and then make their departure from South Africa.