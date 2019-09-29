Meghan Markle Skyped Into Prince Harry's Royal Engagement While Archie Took a Nap

Meghan Markle may be a new mom, but she already appears to be a pro at balancing her roles as parent and duchess.

Over the weekend, she and baby Archie left Cape Town and headed to Johannesburg. Meanwhile, Prince Harry traveled to Malawi solo. Despite the physical distance between them, Meghan still made an effort to join Harry during one of his royal engagements while watching Archie without her husband's help.

On Sunday morning, Meghan surprised a group of female charity workers at the Nalikule College of Education when she made an appearance via Skype. "I know there's somebody else you'd far rather hear from than me, hopefully if technology doesn't fail us you may see somebody on the screen," Harry told the women.

Needless to say, they were pumped to see Meghan. Just watch their reactions in the video below:

At a college in Lilongwe in Malawi where Prince Harry is visiting, Meghan skypes in Johannesburg.

Meghan spoke about the importance of women receiving an education, and ended her speech with a cute update about Archie. "I wish I could be with you, we're in South Africa right now, Archie's taking a nap. I'm with you in spirit," she said.

But don't worry, there will still be plenty of opportunities for Archie sightings, as the young royal and his mom will meet back up with Harry for the second leg of their African tour next week.