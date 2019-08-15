Meghan Markle Won’t Have to Attend One of the Queen’s Favorite Hunts This Year

As an animal-lover, Meghan Markle isn't too partial to the royal family's hunting traditions, and this year, she likely won't have to take part — nor will anyone else, for that matter.

According to reports from the Daily Mail and Daily Express, the royal family won't be able to partake in hunting grouse (game birds) this season because of a dwindling number of the bird population. According to Express, sources have said that a plague of heather beetles descended on the grounds of Balmoral, the Queen's Scottish estate, thereby stripping the moors that the grouse depend on. A spokesperson at Balmoral also confirmed that there would be no hunting this season.

It's been speculated that the Duchess of Sussex has protested the royal family's hunting traditions, though she reportedly attended the annual Boxing Day hunt last year without complaint.

Another source told Express that the cancellation of one of the Queen's favorite activities is likely to put a damper on the mood at Balmoral since there's apparently not much else to do around the estate, but surely Meghan and the Queen can bond over something else.